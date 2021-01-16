Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) PT Raised to C$3.25

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

BIR has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.27.

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$2.38 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$2.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$632.93 million and a P/E ratio of -5.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$142.78 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)’s payout ratio is -13.59%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

