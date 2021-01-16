BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Major Shareholder Walter Villiger Sells 80,000 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 80,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $3,219,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Walter Villiger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Walter Villiger sold 30,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,186,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Walter Villiger sold 18,948 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $806,047.92.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Walter Villiger sold 40,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $1,293,200.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Walter Villiger sold 36,957 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $1,170,797.76.

On Thursday, November 12th, Walter Villiger sold 32,596 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $1,070,452.64.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Walter Villiger sold 134,480 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $4,347,738.40.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $1,534,000.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Walter Villiger sold 65,086 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,920,687.86.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Walter Villiger sold 100,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $2,914,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $40.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.25, a PEG ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $47.22.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at $223,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 85.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLFS. Northland Securities boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

