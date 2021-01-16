BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Cowen started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut BioLife Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.33. 428,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,312. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average of $28.76.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $28,853.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,198,898.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 44,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $1,270,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 868,168 shares of company stock valued at $27,980,454 over the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,687,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 82.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 503,659 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 152.2% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 406,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $5,640,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 845,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,458,000 after acquiring an additional 165,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

