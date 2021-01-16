BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BCRX. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 3.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. Analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $109,378.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at $969,543.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 180,280 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 94,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2,453.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 29,910 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 284.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 73,124 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

