Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

BPTH opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. Bio-Path has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $7.69.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

