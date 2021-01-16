Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) (ETR:GBF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) (ETR:GBF) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on shares of Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €26.88 ($31.62).

Shares of GBF stock opened at €28.66 ($33.72) on Tuesday. Bilfinger SE has a 12 month low of €12.64 ($14.87) and a 12 month high of €35.32 ($41.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €19.40.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

