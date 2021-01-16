BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for BigCommerce’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $98.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BigCommerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a sell rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.42.

BIGC opened at $62.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.70. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $57.26 and a 1 year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder General Catalyst Gp V, Llc sold 981,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $64,568,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 212,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $13,966,032.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,689,517 shares of company stock valued at $176,943,323 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $50,839,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $30,954,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,248,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $13,849,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $9,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

