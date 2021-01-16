BidiPass (BDP) Hits Market Cap of $232,135.88

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. BidiPass has a total market cap of $232,135.88 and approximately $15,197.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BidiPass has traded 29% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00058921 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.10 or 0.00513429 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005774 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00043705 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,534.87 or 0.04059963 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012994 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.
- INO COIN (INO) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00016557 BTC.
BidiPass Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “
BidiPass Coin Trading
BidiPass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
