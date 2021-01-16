Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Up 13.7%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s share price rose 13.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $144.78 and last traded at $142.47. Approximately 12,934,642 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 5,411,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.35.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.05.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.33 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $1,565,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,127,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 41,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $5,668,151.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,014.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,805 shares of company stock valued at $16,381,436. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,335,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.