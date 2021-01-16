Bernard Coulie Sells 3,500 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $92,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bernard Coulie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $95,795.00.

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

