Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for WPP (NYSE:WPP)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WPP. BNP Paribas upgraded WPP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded WPP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP presently has a consensus rating of Hold.
WPP stock opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.40. WPP has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $66.81.
About WPP
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
