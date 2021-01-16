Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for WPP (NYSE:WPP)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WPP. BNP Paribas upgraded WPP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded WPP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

WPP stock opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.40. WPP has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $66.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in WPP by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 708,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,742,000 after purchasing an additional 555,181 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of WPP by 59.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 117,687 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of WPP by 11.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 298,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 30,694 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of WPP by 109.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 89,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in WPP by 84.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 155,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 70,894 shares during the period. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

