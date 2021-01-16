Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GBERY. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geberit presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. Geberit has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $67.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.40.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

