Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€23.00” Price Target for CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP)

Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €35.60 ($41.88).

Get CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR CCAP opened at €14.45 ($17.00) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.87 million and a P/E ratio of 5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €16.11. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of €11.70 ($13.76) and a twelve month high of €45.80 ($53.88).

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.