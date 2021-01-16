Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) a €60.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

1COV has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Covestro AG (1COV.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €53.50 ($62.94).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €53.84 ($63.34) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion and a PE ratio of 55.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is €50.23 and its 200-day moving average is €43.08. Covestro AG has a 1 year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 1 year high of €54.96 ($64.66).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

