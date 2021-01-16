Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

BSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bentley Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

BSY stock opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.50. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $54.62.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%.

In other Bentley Systems news, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $9,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,763,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,925,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 542,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,718,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bentley Systems (BSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.