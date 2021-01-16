Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BSY has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bentley Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.50.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.50.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

In other news, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $9,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,763,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,925,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 542,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,718,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,177,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,386,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.