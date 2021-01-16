Bennicas & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.2% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 151.5% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $8,375,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in PepsiCo by 19.0% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $141.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,281,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $195.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

