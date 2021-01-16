BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Sets New 52-Week High at $333.04

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $333.04 and last traded at $331.57, with a volume of 2216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $310.14.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.04.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The company had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.06, for a total transaction of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,692,034.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total value of $21,048,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,443,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,554 shares of company stock valued at $48,988,748 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 21.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 92.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

