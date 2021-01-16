BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

BGNE has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group lowered BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded BeiGene from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $258.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $345.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.08. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $345.98.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -17.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.06, for a total value of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,692,034.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total value of $21,048,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,443,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,554 shares of company stock valued at $48,988,748 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,245,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,228,000 after buying an additional 63,336 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,114,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,148,000 after buying an additional 189,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,172,000 after buying an additional 76,257 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 466,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,651,000 after buying an additional 109,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,828,000 after buying an additional 108,324 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

