Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 126.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 31,987 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 46,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,651,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 491,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $9,671,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $261.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.75.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.71.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

