Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Thursday.

BC8 has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €166.00 ($195.29) price objective on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Independent Research set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bechtle AG (BC8.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €158.88 ($186.91).

ETR:BC8 opened at €170.80 ($200.94) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55. Bechtle AG has a 1 year low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 1 year high of €190.70 ($224.35). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €177.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €168.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

