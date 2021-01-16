bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.15

Shares of bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.15 and traded as high as $4.49. bebe stores shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 114 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15.

About bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE)

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

