BeatzCoin Price Down 15.7% Over Last Week (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $408,570.17 and $19.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001412 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000190 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00040163 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,405 tokens. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

