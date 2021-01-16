Bean Cash Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 97.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $22.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bean Cash token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded 83.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bean Cash

BITB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,983,950,000 tokens. Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

