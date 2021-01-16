Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives $33.96 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.96.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BECN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth about $3,806,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.51. 326,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,565. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.85.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

