Beacon Financial Group Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,351 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Target were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in Target by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 28,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in Target by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 309,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,552,000 after buying an additional 22,526 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Target by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $194.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.46. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

