Beacon Financial Group Raises Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Beacon Financial Group increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in McKesson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $184.42 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $187.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

