Beacon Financial Group Lowers Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Analog Devices by 23.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Analog Devices by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 106,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,331 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $1,351,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 80.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,043,000 after purchasing an additional 517,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $157.75 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $161.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.10 and a 200 day moving average of $127.04. The firm has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $263,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,565.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $1,245,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,503.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,376,998. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.46.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.