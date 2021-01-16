Beacon Financial Group Has $855,000 Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Cigna were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,096,000. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Cigna by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CI shares. Truist upped their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.94.

In other news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,080,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,839,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 147,371 shares of company stock worth $31,077,824 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI stock opened at $218.90 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $227.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.46 and its 200 day moving average is $188.43. The stock has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.