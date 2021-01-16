Beacon Financial Group Has $724,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,619 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mirova raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.03. The stock has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.04.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

