Beacon Financial Group Has $649,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 691.1% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,843.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,736.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,769.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,617.39. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,847.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.