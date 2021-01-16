Baystate Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 162.6% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $54.35. The stock had a trading volume of 53,484,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,414,578. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.59.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

