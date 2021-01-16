Baystate Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 482.9% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 165,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,207,000 after buying an additional 137,424 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $584,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.72. 6,208,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,028,958. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day moving average is $60.53.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

