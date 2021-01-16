Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,946 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in General Electric by 318.5% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 88,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 174,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,503,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $85,400,000 after purchasing an additional 512,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in General Electric by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

