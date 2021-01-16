Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 118 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1,039.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 20,808 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,740,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Deere & Company by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.16.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DE opened at $295.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $306.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.44.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.