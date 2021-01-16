Baystate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $458,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 3.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Accenture by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Accenture by 31.3% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 94,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 22,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.07.

NYSE:ACN opened at $253.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.89. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,720,691 shares of company stock valued at $155,854,474. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

