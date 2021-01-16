Baystate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 36,003 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,763,000 after acquiring an additional 925,963 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,552,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 176,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 23,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 879,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,247,000 after acquiring an additional 31,238 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.24. 8,518,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,989,444. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average is $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,780.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Insiders sold 20,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,704 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.