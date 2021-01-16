Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 310 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $130.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.65 and a 200 day moving average of $118.03. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

