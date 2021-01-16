Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,667 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 187.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 498.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 320.1% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 60,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 45,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.54.

NEE traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $82.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,184,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881,306. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $73.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $160.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.