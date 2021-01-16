Baystate Wealth Management LLC Invests $40,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,667,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $682,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $130.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.03. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $132.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

