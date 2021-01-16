Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,380 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after buying an additional 838,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Boeing by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after buying an additional 775,814 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $110,363,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in The Boeing by 24.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 719,527 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $118,910,000 after buying an additional 142,889 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.75.

The Boeing stock opened at $204.32 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $349.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.64. The firm has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90, a PEG ratio of 110.51 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

