Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $98,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 37,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

VOE opened at $123.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $124.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

