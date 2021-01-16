Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $84,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after acquiring an additional 696,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

BABA stock opened at $243.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $658.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

