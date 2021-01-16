Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $78,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $295.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $306.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.48 and its 200-day moving average is $225.44.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

In related news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.16.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

