Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $62,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 461.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 7,495.3% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 363,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,937,000 after purchasing an additional 358,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.76.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

