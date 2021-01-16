Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $212,000 Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 9,468.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LQD. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 157.6% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

LQD stock opened at $136.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.24 and a 200-day moving average of $136.29. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.95 and a 12 month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.