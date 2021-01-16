Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $180,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,907,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $203.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69. The firm has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.24.

Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

