Baystate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,673 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2,163.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,231,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,017 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,576,000 after purchasing an additional 776,468 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,096,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,457,000 after purchasing an additional 648,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,641,000 after purchasing an additional 544,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $110.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $195.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

