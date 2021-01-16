Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 739 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.2% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,151,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,336,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 33,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 25,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.76. 1,038,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,500. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $153.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

