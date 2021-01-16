Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of BAMXF opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.00 and its 200-day moving average is $76.24.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

